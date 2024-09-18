Champions League: Liverpool open campaign with win over AC Milan

Milan: Liverpool opened up their Champions League campaign with an impressive 3-1 victory over AC Milan at San Siro under Arne Slot in style on the Dutchman's 46th birthday.



A goal apiece from central defensive pairing Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk gave the Reds a half-time lead, having overcome an earlier Christian Pulisic opener.

Liverpool began well after the break and immediately saw a chance fall to Jota inside the box after the restart.

Milan attempted to find a way back into the match and wanted a penalty after Gakpo and Alvaro Morata tangled in the box, but protests were swiftly waved away by the match officials.

It was Liverpool, however, who would be next to add to the scoreline thanks to a swift breakaway with the hosts caught short at the back.

Gakpo drove forward in the 67th minute, delivered well and Szoboszlai had matched his run into the middle to guide home a cushioned volley in off the post.

In response to the two-goal lead, Darwin Nunez and Diaz were introduced from the bench. Liverpool continued to push forward in search of a fourth with Van Dijk again going close with a header from another corner delivery. There was still time for Milan to threaten in the closing stages too, Tijjani Reijnders shooting a low drive past the diving Alisson's far post.

Substitute Matteo Gabbia also planted a header over the bar following a short-corner routine, while Rafael Leao saw a chance pushed onto the post by Alisson, though it was as near as either side came to adding to the score further before the full-time whistle.