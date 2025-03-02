ISL 2024-25: Important that Chennaiyin finish strong, says Coyle ahead of NorthEast United game

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC will have one eye on the future when they take on NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League 2024-25 on Monday in their penultimate match of the regular season.

Speaking at the press conference on Sunday, head coach Owen Coyle underlined the same while addressing what he needs from his team for these last two matches.

“It’s important that we finish strong, as we have looked to do over the past few weeks. I think we are well on our way to doing that with the victory at East Bengal, against Punjab, and a good display versus Bengaluru. We want to finish strong, win as many points as possible, and prepare for the Super Cup,” Coyle said.

“There will be one or two players who will get opportunities (vs NorthEast United), they have to make sure they take those. We created wonderful chances against Bengaluru, those should have been goals. We want to be more clinical and, equally, stop giving up soft goals,” he added.

Recent clashes between the Marina Machans and the Highlanders have thrown up goal fests, with this fixture averaging 5.6 goals over the last five matches. Chennaiyin have fared better than their opponents during this period, winning four of those five clashes, with scorelines including 3-2, 4-3, and 7-3.

“The team we are playing against, they have a huge motivation. NorthEast United know if they win, it will take them into the playoffs; a draw would also be a good result for them since they have a couple of teams chasing them,” Coyle said.

“For us, we have to make sure that we do well at home. In truth, there’s no getting away from the fact that our home record hasn’t been good enough. But we have two games at home and we are looking to finish them strongly. We also want to put smiles on the faces of our supporters who have been with us through thick and thin.”

Joining Coyle was fullback Ankit Mukherjee, who summarised his challenging season and plans for the future, "The injury I had, many people thought I wouldn’t play again this season. It took a little time for me to come back, but now I am feeling very good. When I joined Chennaiyin, the coach (Coyle) gave me opportunities and trusted me. I would love to continue here next season, too."

On the injury front, Coyle stated he would take late calls on the inclusion of Lalrinliana Hnamte and Kiyan Nassiri in the matchday squad, with the pair struggling with sickness. Barring them, and the ruled-out Laldinliana Renthlei, he confirmed he should have the full team at his disposal.