Promotion done, Leeds legend Bielsa's real test will be to stay on top

New Delhi : Before the Premier League came into existence in the 1992/93 season, Leeds United were a regular in England's top-flight and had even won the title in the 1991/92 season . They plied their trade in the Premier League for another decade but couldn't recapture the glory days of the past and were eventually relegated to the Championship.

15 managers and 16 years later, Elland Road will finally witness top-flight football once again as Marcelo Bielsa's side gained the right to play alongside the best teams in the country. So, Manchester United should better watch out next season as they will have to go through two more rival matches in the league.

Leeds, extraordinarily, fell from grace in 2003/04 when they finished 19th in the league and were dumped to second division. The fact that they had reached the semi-finals of Champions League three years prior made it all the more painful for their faithfuls. They had the likes of Paul Robinson, Mark Viduka, Alan Smith and James Milner among others in their ranks when they bid goodbye to the Premier League.

Their success was the reason top stars wore their jerseys and big-name celebrities supported them whole-heartedly. They have won the top division title three times, finished runner-up five times, won the FA Cup once and even ended as a Champions League finalist in 1974-75 season.

Before becoming a Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand showed glimpses of his immense talent at Leeds which got him his dream move to Alex Ferguson's team. Hollywood's generational superstar Russell Crowe congratulated Leeds on social media after their promotion.

Nasser Hussain was asked if he is going to switch his loyalty back after he famously said in 2014 that he can't 'bear the thought of taking my kids to lower-division games'.