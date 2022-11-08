Rayo Vallecano stun Real Madrid in La Liga

Real Madrid surrendered the leadership of La Liga to FC Barcelona after losing a thrilling game 3-2 away to local rivals Rayo Vallecano on Monday night.

Rayo had lost 19 of their last 20 games against Real Madrid, but were good value for the win after a fearless attacking display, coupled with some last-ditch defending in the closing minutes.

Rayo started the game like an express train against a team still missing Karim Benzema in attack. The home side looked to move the ball quickly and pressure Madrid high up the field, and soon got their reward when Santi Comisana scored a left-foot volley from Alvaro's cross from the left after just five minutes, reports Xinhua.

Rayo continued to dominate with Oscar Valentin firing over and Isi Palizon forcing a good save from Thibaut Courtois, before the game changed radically in the 36th minute.

VAR showed that Marco Asensio had been caught from behind in the Rayo area and Luka Modric made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Four minutes later, Eder Militao headed Real Madrid ahead from a corner, with Rayo asking for a foul in attack, but this time VAR didn't see anything.

However, there was one more act in a thrilling first half when Alvaro Garcia made it 2-2 with a powerful left-foot shot that left Courtois helpless, after another rapid attack from the home side.

Rayo also started the second half strongly, with Fran Garcia firing just over in an action that saw Rayo coach Andoni Iraola sent off for protesting Courtois had got a touch.

The home side were back in front in the 67th minute after a twice-taken penalty from Oscar Trejo. Dani Carvajal was penalised for handball and although Courtois saved Trejo's first penalty, VAR showed that he was fractionally off his line before the shot was taken and at the second attempt, Trejo slotted the ball to the keeper's left.

Trejo was replaced by Unai Lopez after the goal, but his side didn't change their style of play, with the fullbacks continuing to press forward at pace. It wasn't until the last five minutes that Real Madrid were able to lay siege to the Rayo area.

Rodrygo fired over from close range in the last minute of regular time after a cross from Asensio and Fede Valverde sent a shot onto the balcony of one of the apartments behind Rayo's ground, but the home side held on for a deserved win.