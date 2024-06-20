Former India pacer David Johnson falls from apartment building, dies in Bengaluru; suicide suspected

Bengaluru: Former Team India cricketer David Johnson has died after falling from the fourth floor of his apartment in the Kothanur police station limits in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Police suspect that 52-year-old Johnson committed suicide by jumping off the apartment building. However, an official statement is yet to come in this regard. According to police, Johnson fell from the fourth floor of the SLV Paradise Apartment. Although he was immediately rushed to the hospital, the cricketer succumbed to his injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the deceased, Johnson, was suffering from depression. Kothanur police are investigating the case.

The police stated that Johnson had been facing health issues for a year and had spent the last week in the hospital.

Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble stated, “Saddened to hear of the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon, ‘Benny’!”

Johnson was a former fast bowler known for his brief stint with the Indian cricket team. He played two Tests for India in 1996, taking three wickets. In domestic cricket, he picked up 125 wickets for Karnataka in 39 first-class appearances. The highlight of Johnson’s career was clocking a speed of 157.8 km/h during a Test match against Australia.

He was born on October 16, 1971, in Arsikere town of Hassan district in Karnataka.