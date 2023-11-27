Live
Just In
Former World Champion Daniel Hasulyo to host inaugural SUP race clinic in India
Former World Champion and renowned stand-up paddleboard (SUP) athlete Daniel Hasulyo is set to host the inaugural SUP race clinic in India.
New Delhi : Former World Champion and renowned stand-up paddleboard (SUP) athlete Daniel Hasulyo is set to host the inaugural SUP race clinic in India. The clinic, slated to take place from Nov 30 to Dec 3, aims to introduce and elevate the competitive edge of Stand Ups Paddling in the country, touted as the World’s Fastest growing water sport in the World and vying for Olympics inclusion by 2028 or 2032.
Daniel Hasulyo, a decorated champion in the SUP circuit, brings his wealth of expertise and passion for the sport to the Indian shores. With a curriculum designed to cater to both intermediates and seasoned paddlers, the clinic promises an immersive experience in technique refinement, race strategies, and mental conditioning essential for success in competitive SUP events.
"India holds tremendous potential for stand-up paddleboarding, and I am thrilled to bring my knowledge and experience to this vibrant community," stated Daniel Hasulyo. "This clinic is not just about honing skills but fostering a community of paddlers passionate about the sport."
Participants can expect personalized coaching sessions, on-water demonstrations, and interactive workshops covering various facets of SUP racing. The clinic will also provide insights into equipment selection, fitness routines, and race-day preparation, offering a holistic approach to the sport.
WrkWrk - Co-working Space has come on board for a long-term collaboration with the Surfing Swami Foundation & and Mantra Surf Club to promote the region as a hub for water sports enthusiasts and to highlight the growing interest in paddle boarding within India. Hosting this clinic aligns with Daniel Hasulyo's mission to expand the reach of SUP globally and nurture talent in emerging markets.
The inaugural SUP race clinic is scheduled to take place at Mantra Surf Club and with top SUP athletes Akash Shetty from Karnataka, Manikandan, Santosan from Tamil Nadu confirming their participation as well.