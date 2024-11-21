Formula 1: I didn't really want to come back after Brazilian GP, admits Hamilton

Las Vegas (USA): Lewis Hamilton has admitted that he briefly considered walking away from Mercedes before the season's conclusion following a disappointing Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The seven-time world champion, who will leave Mercedes for Ferrari at the end of the season, spoke candidly about the frustrations of a turbulent 2023-24 campaign and his readiness to close his 12-year chapter with the Silver Arrows.

After crossing the finish line in Sao Paulo, Hamilton made cryptic remarks over the team radio, hinting at an emotional farewell to the team. Post-race, he told Sky Sports that he "could happily go and take a holiday," fueling speculation about his immediate future.

Mercedes later downplayed his comments, attributing them to farewells directed at team members who would not attend the final three races in Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi. However, Hamilton revealed during a press conference in Las Vegas that his feelings at the time were genuine.

"I mean, in the moment that's how I felt, like I didn't really want to come back after that weekend," Hamilton said.

He added that the frustrations stemmed from a difficult season and his determination to avoid a repeat in the future. “It’s frustrating when you have a season like this, which I’m pretty sure I won’t have again—or at least I’ll work towards not having again. It wasn't a great feeling in that moment, but I'm here, I'm standing strong and I'm going to give it absolutely everything for these last few races."

Hamilton’s emotional weekend was compounded by remarks from Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. In the recently published book Inside Mercedes F1: Life in the Fast Lane, Wolff commented on Hamilton’s departure to Ferrari, stating he “liked” the move as it prevented the difficult situation of potentially parting ways with the 105-time race winner down the line. Wolff also referred to Hamilton as having a “shelf life,” a phrase that sparked widespread debate.

Wolff has since clarified his remarks, claiming they were “taken a little bit out of context” and reiterated that Hamilton, at 39, remains a formidable competitor.

When asked if he felt the need to prove a point to Wolff, Hamilton dismissed the idea. "Honestly, I feel in the best place I've been all year mentally, and considering how bad the last race was, I think that says enough. I've been around this game for a long time."

Hamilton acknowledged the challenges he has faced throughout his illustrious career, pointing to the criticism and micro-aggressions that have come his way over the years. However, he emphasised his resilience and determination to finish strong with the team he still holds dear.

“There’s been so many things said about me over the years, so many micro-aggressions—not from my boss because we’ve achieved a lot together—but in general,” he said. “Nothing can take me down. I’m still here, still fighting, and I’m going to continue to push.”

Hamilton affirmed his commitment to giving his all for Mercedes in his final races with the team. “I’ve got a team that I genuinely still love, and even though I’m leaving, I want to make sure I give them the best I can in these next races. If they provide a car that wants to stay on track, then hopefully we’ll have a better result.”