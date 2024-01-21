GMR group’s fine corporate gesture a fillip to Arun, Aditya’s sports career

Hyderabad : Corporates have their ways of putting their CSR kitty to the right use, and the New Delhi Headquartered GMR group has gone to the next level. For its home team of Telugu Yoddhas for the just completed Ultimate Kho-Kho(UKK 2023-season II), it had picked up two very promising fine players from Maharashtra for the 25-member team. Arun Gunki and Aditya Ganpule (Sangli and Pune in Maharashtra, respectively).

First of all, Kho-Kho gets little attention from corporates and sports authorities in India, unlike Cricket. The GMR group has put together a big contingent of players for UKK -2023. Speaking about the second season of the Ultimate Kho Kho, PKSV Sagar, CEO, of GMR League Games Pvt. Ltd. said, “I am very excited for this season, as it would be my first since I’ve taken over at GMR Sports. The draft rounds were interesting and exciting. This is still at a nascent stage for a private league as it started just last year, but over time, I am sure we will help in building this game with our academies just the way we put efforts into Kabaddi.”.

Both Arun and Aditya are extremely agile players and put in superhuman efforts despite being handicapped by their below-average financial backgrounds. Nevertheless, they both made it to the top rung in the game of Kho-Kho and the GMR group was quick to understand and recognise their talents instead of their financial standing.

Arun’s family makes a living out of selling newspapers and periodicals, while Aditya’s main source of income is vending vegetables. There could be no other testimony needed to evaluate their zest for life—that they both are pursuing their undergraduate-level education, continuing with their sports careers, and balancing their education and work.

The GMR group, known for their ethical industry practices, considered these two youngsters for the Telugu Yoddhas team, which has helped them take forward their sports career in Kho-Kho and also help their families lead a decent life and also complete their education. It does not take a sociologist to identify such acts of great social concern.

Arun and Aditya did perform as well as they were expected and brought laurels to the team owned by the GMR league games Pvt limited which is an internal part of the larger conglomerate.