Gukesh back in action in Superbet Classic

Bucharest (Romania):World Champion D Gukesh will be the top seeded player at the Superbet Classic, where the young chess wizard will have the opportunity to cross the 2800 rating mark for the first time in his career.

The tournament, starting Wednesday, is the first event under classical chess in Grand Chess Tour this year. Gukesh, ranked third in the world on ratings, will have his task cut out as all the nine Tour participants compete in the first tournament together.

The wild card has been awarded to Deac Bogdan-Daniel as part of the host country. After a second-place finish at the Tata Steel Masters in January, Gukesh will be seen playing in a Classical event after a little over three months.

The 18-year-old is known to be an expert in Classical chess and all his major successes have come in this format. At 2787 points currently, a good performance can help Gukesh touch the 2800 rating milestone. Besides the World champion, R Praggnanandhaa will be the other Indian in the fray ready to give everyone a run for their money.

Pragg, the winner of Tata Steel Masters tasted decent success in the preceding superbet rapid and blitz at Warsaw in Poland where he finished third. Apart from the two Indians, Fabiano Caruana of United States, Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan and Firouzja Alireza of France are the other main contenders for the title.

Participants

D Gukesh, R Praggnanadhaa (Ind); Fabiano Caruana, Levon Aronian Wesley So (USA); Firouzja Alireza, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra); Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb); Duda Jan Kryzsztof (Pol); Deac Bogdan Daniel (Rou).