Young Entrepreneurs Shine at College Food Festival

Nagar Kurnool: A Food Festival was celebrated grandly at the Government Arts and Commerce Degree and PG College, located in the Nagar Kurnool district headquarters. Nagar Kurnool Tahsildar Tabitha Rani attended the event as the chief guest and officially inaugurated the Food Festival.

On this occasion, the Tahsildar visited nearly 50 food stalls set up by the students on the college premises and inspected a variety of food items. She appreciated and congratulated the students for their enthusiastic participation in the festival.

The diverse food stalls arranged by the students attracted guests and visitors alike. College Principal Dr. Geetanjali stated that the Food Festival helped enhance students’ creativity as well as their entrepreneurial and business skills.

The event was attended by ID College Principal Madan Mohan, Palem Degree College Principal Ramulu, faculty members from various colleges, and non-teaching staff.





