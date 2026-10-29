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Honour for Srikanth at Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship
Vijayawada: Srikanth Yalamanchili, General Secretary of the Andhra Kabaddi Association, has earned a special distinction by conducting the toss for the Bangladesh–Singapore match at the prestigious Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship being held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from October 23 to 31. The honour marks a proud moment for Srikanth Yalamanchili and the Andhra Kabaddi Association, recognising his contribution to the sport and bringing pride to the kabaddi fraternity of Andhra Pradesh.
The championship, which brings together teams competing at an international level, provides a significant platform for promoting and strengthening the sport of kabaddi. Srikanth Yalamanchili’s participation in the toss ceremony of the Bangladesh–Singapore match is a memorable milestone for the association.
The Working President of the Andhra Kabaddi Association expressed happiness over the recognition and congratulated Srikanth Yalamanchili on receiving the prestigious opportunity.