Kondareddypally to become 100 pc solar powered village

Nagarkurnool: District Collector Hemanta Keshav Patil said steps were being taken to develop Kondareddypally village in Balmoor mandal as a 100 per cent solar village by providing solar power facilities to every household.

The initiative would reduce dependence on conventional electricity, promote renewable energy and serve as a model for other villages. The Collector, along with Achampet Sub-Collector Saloni Chhabra, visited Kondareddypally and inspected Indiramma houses under construction, the Anganwadi centre, rooftop solar panels and the construction work of the gram panchayat building on Wednesday. Officials informed him that solar panels had been installed on 101 houses so far.

The Collector directed officials to speed up the installation of panels on the remaining houses and ensure early solar connections for newly constructed houses. Later, the Collector inspected the ongoing land resurvey work in Polepally village. Balmoor mandal officials, including the Tahsildar and MPDO, officials from various departments, TG REDCO representatives, village sarpanch Radhakrishna and the deputy sarpanch participated in the visit.