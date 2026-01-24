Hyd leg: 4 golfers qualify for BMW Golf Cup national final

Harsh Kopakka, Mohan Tayal, Krishnan C Unni and D Nitesh Kumar secure their berths in the BMW Golf Cup 2026 National Final as they emerged as the top performers in the national qualifiers at the Hyderabad Golf Club near the historic Golconda Fort here on Friday. The final of the 16th edition of the tournament is scheduled to be held later this year.

Spread over two days, the Hyderabad leg showcased high-quality competition, sportsmanship and precision among leading amateur golfers. Their consistent performances across the two handicap categories underlined the competitive depth of the tournament.

In Hyderabad Tournament 1 held on Thursday, Category A was won by Harsh Kopakka, with Sanjay Pulla Reddy finishing as first runner-up and Srinath Reddy Kottam as second runner-up. In Category B, Mohan Tayal claimed the top honours, followed by Sumit Bajaj and Sesha Reddy. Several spot prizes added excitement, with Rajendra Reddy winning the BMW Putting Challenge and Vishal Chandapeta bagging the TaylorMade Closest to the Pin.

In Hyderabad Tournament 2 on Friday, Krishnan C Unni emerged winner in Category A, ahead of Nikhil Mathur and Manikanth Reddy. Category B was topped by D Nitesh Kumar, while Sumon Chintala and Sriramaraju Gottumukalla finished second and third respectively.

Special prizes were shared among several golfers, including Meenakshi Shiv Kumar, K Shashidhar Reddy and Vinayak Chintapally. The BMW Golf Cup 2026 will be hosted across major Indian cities including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Gurugram, with strong brand partnerships from Omega, Etihad, TaylorMade, Ballantine’s and HSBC.