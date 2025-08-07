Hyderabad’s Havya shines in National Finn swimming C’ship

Hyderabad: Boung Hyderabad swimmer Havya has once again proved her mettle at the national level swimming competitions. At the 8th National Finn Swimming Championship 2025 held in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Havya won a total of six medals, including three gold and three silver.

Athletes from 15 countries participated in the three-day event. The 11-year-old won gold in 100m monofin, 50m monofin and 100m bi-fins. She also won silver medals in the 50m bi-finish, 200m bi-finish and 4x50m mixed relay. In the recent past, the young swimmer has been performing well at the state and national level competitions. She is currently training at the Blue Dolphin Swimming Club under coach Dinesh Rajoria.

1.100 meters mono fin - Gold medal

2. 50 meters mono fin - Gold medal

3. 100 meters mono fin - Gold medal

4. 50 meters Bi.Fins - Silver medal

5. 200 meters Bi.Fins - Silver medal

6. 4x50 meters Mixed Relay - Silver medal