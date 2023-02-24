I-League: Sreenidi Deccan hope to replicate home form

I-League 2022-23 leaders Sreenidi Deccan face Mohammedan Sporting at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, here on Friday and they will look to replicate their home form.





The hosts underwent a change at the helm as Spaniard Kibu Vicuna was replaced by former Real Kashmir head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo on Wednesday. Currently placed 10th and five points above Mumbai Kenkre in the relegation zone, a win will give the Black and White Brigade significant breathing room in the relegation battle.





However, Wadoo's first test could not have been tougher -- up against a red-hot Sreenidi Deccan side currently on a five-game winning streak. To add to their difficulties, Mohammedan will be without their captain Marcus Joseph, who is suspended for the game after accumulating four yellow cards. Late goals have been a theme in Mohammedan's last three games. They conceded in the 86th minute against Real Kashmir last Saturday to lose 2-3. Earlier this month, they lost to a 94th-minute goal from Churchill Brothers.



