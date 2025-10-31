ICC Women’s World Cup: India enter final

Jemimah Rodrigues played the innings of her life, slamming a century for the ages as India pulled off a record chase to storm into the Women’s World Cup final with a five-wicket win over defending champions Australia here on Thursday.

Chasing a record target of 339, Rodrigues anchored the innings brilliantly with an unbeaten 127 off 134 balls, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made a crucial 89 off 88 deliveries.

Deepti Sharma (24) and Richa Ghosh (26) also chipped in with handy contributions as India overhauled the target with nine balls to spare.

India will face South Africa in the final.

Earlier, opener Phoebe Litchfield’s 119 off 93 balls was the cornerstone of Australia’s massive total of 338 all out in 50 overs in the second semifinal.

Apart from Litchfield, Ellyse Perry (77 off 88 balls) added stability during a 155-run stand for the second wicket, while Ashleigh Gardner provided late fireworks with 65 off 45 balls after Australia opted to bat first.

It was a tough day for the bowlers as only young spinner Shree Charani (2/49 in 10 overs) managed to contain the flow of runs. Deepti Sharma (2/73) picked up a couple of wickets but proved expensive.

For Australia, Kim Garth (2/46) and Annabel Sutherland (2/69) were among the wickets.

Brief Scores:

Australia 338 in 50 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 119, Ellyse Perry 77, Ashleigh Gardner 65; Deepti Sharma 2/73, Shree Charani 2/49) lost to India 341-5 in 48.3 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 127 not out, Harmanpreet Kaur 89; Kim Garth 2/46) by 5 wickets.