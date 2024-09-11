Live
- Typhoon Bebinca to approach Japanese islands over weekend: JMA
- Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza
- CM Kejriwal to be produced today in Delhi court
- Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About His Role in ‘Devara: Part 1’ with Jr NTR
- Trump says he doesn’t care about racial identity of Harris
- Apple reaches $5 billion in iPhone exports from India in April-August period
- Here’s How Amitabh Bachchan Became a Superstar with Salim-Javed’s Iconic Films
- Diego Gomez strikes as Paraguay stun Brazil in World Cup qualifier
- Israel releases footage of Gaza tunnel where six hostages were found dead
- Pawan Kalyan meets Revanth Reddy, hands over Rs 1 crore cheque for CM's relief fund
Just In
India aim to maintain winning run
Hulunbuir (China): India’snew-found ability to score field goals will be crucial as the defending champions will look to extend their winning streak...
Hulunbuir (China): India’snew-found ability to score field goals will be crucial as the defending champions will look to extend their winning streak when they face Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Wednesday.
Field goal conversion was a key concern during India’s bronze medal-winning campaign at the Paris Olympics last month, where they netted 15 goals but managed only three from open play. It even prompted the legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who retired after the Games, to stress the need for improvement in this area. “If we are thinking about the next level for the Indian hockey team and want to consistently win Olympic medals, we need to score more field goals because our defence has its limitations,” Sreejesh had remarked.
Coming into the tournament after securing their successive bronze wins at the Olympics, India are looking a more enterprising side, grabbing opportunities up front with a rock solid defence in place. India started their title defence with a 3-0 win over hosts China before thrashing Japan 5-1 in their next league match on Monday. Out of the eight goals India have scored, seven have come from open play, with young drag-flicker Sanjay converting a penalty corner against Japan.