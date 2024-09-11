India aim to maintain winning run

Hulunbuir (China): India’snew-found ability to score field goals will be crucial as the defending champions will look to extend their winning streak when they face Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Wednesday.

Field goal conversion was a key concern during India’s bronze medal-winning campaign at the Paris Olympics last month, where they netted 15 goals but managed only three from open play. It even prompted the legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who retired after the Games, to stress the need for improvement in this area. “If we are thinking about the next level for the Indian hockey team and want to consistently win Olympic medals, we need to score more field goals because our defence has its limitations,” Sreejesh had remarked.

Coming into the tournament after securing their successive bronze wins at the Olympics, India are looking a more enterprising side, grabbing opportunities up front with a rock solid defence in place. India started their title defence with a 3-0 win over hosts China before thrashing Japan 5-1 in their next league match on Monday. Out of the eight goals India have scored, seven have come from open play, with young drag-flicker Sanjay converting a penalty corner against Japan.