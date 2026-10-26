India beat Cameroon to make it two wins from two

Baku: India continued their winning run at the inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival Azerbaijan 2026, defeating Cameroon 2-1 in their second Group K match here Sunday.

An own goal by Fareil Ngobo (1’) gave the Blue Colts an early lead, but Cameroon equalised through Muhammad Sohil Khan’s own goal (20’) at the stroke of half-time at the Hovsan Competition Complex Pitch 1B.

R Lalremruatfela (27’) restored India’s advantage in the second half, while goalkeeper Jenit Ningthoujam produced a series of saves, including a penalty stop, to secure the victory.

India are now the only team in Group K to have won both their matches so far. Despite the rainy conditions, the Blue Colts made an immediate impact.

Deepak Singh Arambam’s corner in the first minute caused confusion in the Cameroon box, with Ngobo attempting a headed clearance that sent the ball into his own net. India managed the closing moments well, holding their shape and seeing out the contest to secure a second successive victory.