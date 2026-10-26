Shilpa Rao expresses disappointment after Mumbai event

Singer Shilpa Rao has taken to social media to share her disappointment over her sudden exit from a Bollywood music event in Mumbai, where she did not get to speak to the audience or say goodbye.

After the incident, Shilpa took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message thanking her fans for their support and saying how much it meant to her as the crowd kept chanting her name.

“I lost a bit of my heart in Mumbai tonight. Its really heartbreaking to lose something so beautiful like this. I promise I will come back to this city as I could feel the love from the crowd.”

During the music event Shilpa and others performed but reports said during her set her mic was turned off suddenly.

The singer then reportedly waited for 15-20 mins while her mic and lights were turned back on. During this time her fans kept cheering and chanting her name, hoping she would come back out.

Reports said there were questions over the stage management during the event. Some male artists were given extra time to perform but Shilpa was not given the same. This made people question the way the organisers handled the situation. This quickly went viral with many social media users questioning how the singer was treated, saying it was disrespectful. The hashtag #JusticeForShilpaRao became popular.

Although she was disappointed with the event Shilpa mentioned how much she connected with her fans in Mumbai and promised to return.

This has shown how important it is to have good coordination on stage and managing the artists in a respectful manner.(IANS)