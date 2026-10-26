Delnaaz Irani encourages women to embrace ageing and self-acceptance

Actress Delnaaz Irani has spoken openly about the beauty standards in Bollywood. Delnaaz believes that women are expected to have a certain kind of skin. However she believes we should focus on living life to the fullest and accepting who we are rather than focusing on our looks.

In an interview Delnaaz admitted there is pressure regarding looks in the entertainment industry.

However she admitted she tries not to let it affect her lifestyle or happiness. As an actor, Delnaaz has been in the industry for many years and actors are often judged on their appearance.

“There is pressure generally. We’re expected to have a certain kind of skin,” she said. “Sometimes I do feel the same pressure, but I remind myself to chill, eat delicious food and live my life.”

Delnaaz recently celebrated her 54th birthday and believes we should accept ageing. She noted that as we age our bodies, minds and emotions change and we should become aware of this. Delnaaz believes women should accept these changes.

Delnaaz has noticed there is a difference between her generation and now. People are under pressure regarding their looks, choices and image.

However Delnaaz believes whilst society has changed we should still feel comfortable with ourselves.

Delnaaz can currently be seen on Netflix in Chumbak.

Through her comments on beauty standards in Bollywood, Delnaaz has emphasised the importance of self-acceptance, having a positive attitude towards ageing and living your life to the fullest without comparing yourself to unattainable standards. (IANS)