- SARAS mela records Rs 1.07 cr sales in a day
- RTC starts QR code parcel booking at Ongole depot
- APPTA seeks poll duty exemption for employees with chronic illnesses
- JSP candidates allege forced withdrawal of nominations in civic polls
- Over 3k students and 300 startups gather at JNTUA conclave
- YSRCP will serve as guardians of Anantapur
- Tirupati to host CII regional summit
- Minor negligence leads to fatal electrical accidents: APSPDCL SE
‘Using terror as instrument of statecraft unacceptable’
In Short
Despite history holding so many lessons on it, “some still allow political calculations to take precedence”, he said in his address at an event here without naming any country.
New Delhi: The use of terrorism as an “instrument of statecraft” is simply unacceptable, and it can never be justified or rationalised, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday and flagged that it continues because “not all states really display zero tolerance” for the menace.
Despite history holding so many lessons on it, “some still allow political calculations to take precedence”, he said in his address at an event here without naming any country.
The minister underlined the importance of peace, especially amid the ongoing conflicts in the world, and cautioned that “war anywhere threatens peace everywhere”. He cited the two major conflicts going on in the world, in Ukraine and in West Asia, and said societies and economies and people far away who have little say in the matter are actually “paying the cost”. “We cannot remain helpless spectators. India expresses global sentiment when we urge that dialogue and diplomacy are the only solution,” the EAM said. The minister underlined that India is making efforts towards peace building and is open to working with other partners to that end. “Terrorism is another deadly threat to peace. Its usage as an instrument of statecraft is simply unacceptable. It can never be justified. It can never be rationalised.
Yet it continues because not all states really display zero tolerance. Despite history holding so many lessons, some still allow political calculations to take precedence,” Jaishankar said.
Tummidihetti On Agenda… Revanth to meet Maha CM in Mumbai today
As Fine Paddy Prices Skyrocket… Procuring fine rice for PDS a big challenge for Telangana govt
Cyclone alert: Hyderabad IMD sounds red alert for heavy rain in Telangana
Govt must engage with Rahul; Congress leader must oblige traders
Bringing the scourge of famine to the spotlight is a good augury
The death of modesty: How political entitlement is rotting the republic