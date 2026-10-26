‘Using terror as instrument of statecraft unacceptable’

New Delhi: The use of terrorism as an “instrument of statecraft” is simply unacceptable, and it can never be justified or rationalised, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday and flagged that it continues because “not all states really display zero tolerance” for the menace.

Despite history holding so many lessons on it, “some still allow political calculations to take precedence”, he said in his address at an event here without naming any country.

The minister underlined the importance of peace, especially amid the ongoing conflicts in the world, and cautioned that “war anywhere threatens peace everywhere”. He cited the two major conflicts going on in the world, in Ukraine and in West Asia, and said societies and economies and people far away who have little say in the matter are actually “paying the cost”. “We cannot remain helpless spectators. India expresses global sentiment when we urge that dialogue and diplomacy are the only solution,” the EAM said. The minister underlined that India is making efforts towards peace building and is open to working with other partners to that end. “Terrorism is another deadly threat to peace. Its usage as an instrument of statecraft is simply unacceptable. It can never be justified. It can never be rationalised.

Yet it continues because not all states really display zero tolerance. Despite history holding so many lessons, some still allow political calculations to take precedence,” Jaishankar said.