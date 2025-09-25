  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Sports

India Beats Bangladesh, Secures Spot in Asia Cup 2025 Final

India Beats Bangladesh, Secures Spot in Asia Cup 2025 Final
x

India Beats Bangladesh, Secures Spot in Asia Cup 2025 Final

Highlights

India defeated Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match, led by Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma. Bangladesh captain Zaker Ali vows to give their best in the next game.

India reached the Asia Cup 2025 final after beating Bangladesh in the Super 4 match. Abhishek Sharma scored 75 runs, helping India make 168/6. Then Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakravarthy took wickets to bowl out Bangladesh for 127.

India is the first team in the final. If Pakistan beats Bangladesh, India will play Pakistan for the third time in this tournament. With India’s strong batting, many fans think they can win again.

Bangladesh captain Zaker Ali said his team will try hard in their next match. Fans are also hoping Pakistan wins so they can see another big India vs Pakistan final.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick