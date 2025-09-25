Live
India Beats Bangladesh, Secures Spot in Asia Cup 2025 Final
Highlights
India defeated Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match, led by Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma. Bangladesh captain Zaker Ali vows to give their best in the next game.
India reached the Asia Cup 2025 final after beating Bangladesh in the Super 4 match. Abhishek Sharma scored 75 runs, helping India make 168/6. Then Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakravarthy took wickets to bowl out Bangladesh for 127.
India is the first team in the final. If Pakistan beats Bangladesh, India will play Pakistan for the third time in this tournament. With India’s strong batting, many fans think they can win again.
Bangladesh captain Zaker Ali said his team will try hard in their next match. Fans are also hoping Pakistan wins so they can see another big India vs Pakistan final.
