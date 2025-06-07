Indian compound archers crash out at World Cup Stage 3

Antalya: Indian compound archers disappointed at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 as none of them managed to reach the medal rounds in the individual and mixed categories here on Friday. India, who finished second behind South Korea with two gold, one silver, and four bronze medals at the previous stage in Shanghai, are yet to open their medal account here.

Madhura Dhamangaonkar, the fourth seed and winner of the last World Cup, was ousted in the quarterfinals by fifth-seeded Mariana Bernal of Mexico. Madhura lost 152-159 in the women’s individual section. Mariana was consistent throughout, while Madhura struggled to find her rhythm after an opening round of 29 out of a possible 33. World champion Aditi Swami also exited in the last-eight stage, going down 147-152 to Mexico’s second-seeded Andrea Becerra.