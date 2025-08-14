IOA approves India’s 2030 CWG bid

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday formally approved the country’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games during its Special General Meeting (SGM) here with its top officials say-ing that India would host an “inclusive” edition featuring all “medal-earning” sports.

India has already submitted an Expression of Interest for the 2030 CWG with Ahmedabad as the host city. But the nation will have to submit the proposals for the final bid before the August 31 deadline. IOA President P T usha said along with Ahmedabad, 2010 host Delhi and Bhubaneswar will also be considered.

“I am happy that all are together and it was a unanimous decision and our preparations will go ahead. We can’t just tell whether Ahmedabad is the host city. We have good facilities in Bhubanes-war and even in Delhi also,” Usha said after the SGM that lasted just over half an hour.

“The 2026 Glasgow CWG is a scaled down Games because of circumstances. If we get 2030 CWG, it will be full fledged one just like we did in 2010,” she added, referring to the pruned roster of the 2026 Glasgow edition where major sports like hockey, badminton, wrestling and shooting have been left out citing the cost factor.

With Canada having pulled out of the race, India’s chances of getting the 2030 CWG have bright-ened.

“The plan is to have all our medal-earning sports like shooting, archery, wrestling etc. Our traditional sports like kabaddi, and kho kho should also be there,” IOA joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey said.

A team of officials from Commonwealth Sport, led by its Director of Games Darren Hall, recently vis-ited Ahmedabad to inspect the venues and meet Gujarat government officials.

A bigger delegation of Commonwealth Sport is expected to be in the city later this month.

“The 2030 CWG will be a full-fledged Games. We will have all the sports we are good at and have a chance of winning maximum medals,” said Executive Council member Rohit Rajpal.

“There are three groups of sports. First is core sports of the Commonwealth Games which are always there, then are sports which the host nation can choose and the third one are the additional sports.

“The 2030 will be an inclusive Games and will feature our traditional and indigenous sports also,” Rajpal added.