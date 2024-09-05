ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC sign defender Laldinliana Renthlei

Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC have re-signed defender and right-back player Laldinliana Renthlei. The defender played for Chennaiyin FC in 2018-19 and in the 2019-2020 seasons before moving to Odisha FC for the 2023-24 season. The 26-year-old player makes a return to the club and will join the illustrious backline of Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mandar Rao Desai and PC Laldinpuia.

The Mizoram player is the club’s 13th signing for the upcoming season of the league.

Renthlei was an integral part of Chennaiyin FC during the 2019-20 season where the club reached the final. His experience and stability in the defence will bolster Chennaiyin FC’s quest for another title when the upcoming season starts later this month.

His defensive tenacity, powerful runs down the flanks, and ability to support the team’s attack makes him an all-round player. He even played as a central defender and right midfielder at various points in his career.

Renthlei started his footballing career with Chhinga Veng and helped his team to the Mizoram Premier League (MPL) title. He soon joined Aizawl FC in the I-League in December 2017.

After leaving Chennayin FC ahead of the 2020-21 season, Renthlei joined Jamshedpur FC in September 2020. He played 57 matches for Jamshedpur FC, across all competitions.

Last year, the Mizoram-based player played for Odisha FC and made six appearances, including two in continental competitions.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle said he was delighted to have Renthlei back in the Chennaiyin FC fold. Coyle and Renthlei have worked together in both Chennaiyin FC and at Jamshedpur FC, where the latter club won the ISL Shield. “I’m absolutely delighted to bring Dinliana back to the club. I worked with him during season six when we reached the ISL final, and he was an outstanding full-back. He also came with me to Jamshedpur, where we won the Shield. He’s a fantastic defender and a tremendous addition to the squad. He has already been a champion in India, and that’s the type of pedigree and profile we want at the club. Despite his relatively young age, he brings great experience and will be a wonderful presence both on and off the field,” Coyle said in a club statement.

Renthlei said the goal at Chennaiyin FC is to work hard and win the ISL. “Joining Chennaiyin FC again is very important for me, and I’m excited to give my best for this amazing club. The goal this season is clear – work hard, stay focused, and push ourselves to win the ISL. I chose Chennaiyin because of its winning spirit, the incredible fans and off course coach Owen who I have worked with in the past and has shown faith in me by getting me to the club once again. Together, we’ll aim high,” he said.