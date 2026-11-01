Karan Singh/Atharva Sharma duo captures ITF M15 doubles title in Egypt

Chandigarh: Indian youngsters Karan Singh and Atharva Sharma added a prestigious international trophy to their cabinet, capturing the men's doubles title at the ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour M15 tournament in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday.

Karnan Singh and Atharva Sharma, the top-seeded duo, delivered a masterclass in tactical discipline, sharp net play, and mental fortitude throughout the tournament, which ran from October 26 to November 1.

This victory fetched Karan, a Roundglass Tennis Academy (RGTA) athlete, his 5th title of the year, and underscored his incredible recent momentum, standing as his third title win and fifth final appearance in the last two months.

At Sharm El Sheikh, Karan and Atharva navigated a demanding international draw with remarkable composure. In the quarterfinals, the top seeds demonstrated their clinical edge by defeating the international pairing of Switzerland's Lars Aregger and Austria's Niklas Waldner in straight sets, winning 6-3, 7-6.

Carrying their momentum deep into the tournament, the Indian pair faced a tough test in the semifinals against the third-seeded Turkish duo of Melih Anavatan and S. Mert Ozdemir, holding their nerve in a tightly contested battle to prevail 7-6, 6-3 and book their spot in the title clash.

In the championship match, Karan and Atharva delivered their finest performance of the week against the second-seeded pair of Nikita Ianin and Egypt's Karim Ibrahim. Displaying stellar synergy and relentless pressure during crucial moments, the top seeds sealed a hard-fought 7-6, 6-4 victory to officially claim the championship crown, his academy informed in a release on Sunday.

This latest success in Egypt serves as a strong continuation of Karan's stellar 2026 calendar, which has already seen him claim multiple singles and doubles titles on the international professional circuit. His consistent ability to excel under pressure stands as a powerful testament to the elite training and holistic development ecosystem cultivated at the Roundglass Tennis Academy.

Based in Chandigarh, the academy continues to firmly establish itself as a premier developmental hub for elite Indian tennis talent, equipping players with the technical prowess and resilience needed to succeed on the global stage.



