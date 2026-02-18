Kerala Cricket Association announces major structural reforms in 75th year

Thiruvananthapuram: Marking its 75th anniversary, the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has approved sweeping amendments to its constitution, expanding membership eligibility and easing selection norms in a significant governance overhaul.

The most notable reform widens the association’s membership base. Until now, KCA membership has been restricted to its 14 district cricket associations and retired international players. Under the revised bylaws, retired men and women cricketers, umpires, scorers, and curators will also be eligible for membership.

The amendment further enables individual membership for those who have made meaningful contributions to the development of cricket in Kerala, marking a shift towards a more inclusive administrative structure.

The association has also introduced new membership categories, Honorary Membership, KCA Club House Membership, and KCA Stadium Membership to formally recognise individuals who have significantly contributed to the sport.

On the administrative front, the Apex Council, which functions as KCA’s executive committee, will be expanded from its current nine-member structure. The move aims to strengthen decision-making and enhance representation within the governing body.

Another major amendment concerns eligibility for cricket and selection committees. Previously, only former players with at least 25 First-Class appearances qualified for such roles.

The revised rules now extend eligibility to all former players who have represented Kerala in the Ranji Trophy, potentially widening the pool of experienced hands in the selection process.

KCA President Sreejith V. Nair said the reforms recognise contributions made to Kerala cricket and create broader opportunities for stakeholders to engage in its administration.

Secretary Vinod S. Kumar added that the strengthened Apex Council and relaxed norms would offer greater avenues for former Ranji players while reinforcing institutional transparency and participation.

Kerala cricket has grown steadily over the past few decades, emerging as a competitive force in India’s domestic circuit.



