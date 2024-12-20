Kerala make it 3 out 3, Meghalaya bag first win

Hyderabad: Kerala continued their perfect run in Group B with a 2-0 win over Odisha, cementing their position at the top of the Group B table with nine points from three matches in the final round of the Santosh Trophy here on Thursday.

Meghalaya earned their first victory in the final round, defeating Delhi 2-0 to climb to third place with four points. Kerala, the 2021-22 champions, showcased their class with a dominant performance.

Muhammad Ajsal opened the scoring with a stunning solo goal in the 41st minute, weaving past defenders and firing a precise left-footer into the bottom corner.

Naseeb Rahman added to the tally in the 54th minute after a rapid counterattack, calmly slotting the ball past the Odisha goalkeeper.

The loss meant Odisha, with just one win from three games, slipped to fourth place in Group B. Last year’s runners-up, Meghalaya finally found their rhythm as Donlad Diengdoh struck twice in quick succession early in the second half.

The first, in the 49th minute, came from a rebound off Delhi goalkeeper Raj Kumar Mahato’s save, while the second saw Diengdoh round the keeper and finish with finesse. Despite Delhi’s efforts, Meghalaya’s defence, marshalled by goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai, held firm. This was Delhi’s first loss but remain second in the standings with six points, while Meghalaya moved up to third place.