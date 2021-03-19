Lakshya enters maiden last 8, Sindhu through

Birmingham: Lakshya Sen on Thursday became the youngest Indian male shuttler to reach the All England Championship quarterfinals, where Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu joined him with an easy win at the Super 1000 tournament here.

Sindhu, the reigning world champion, recorded a dominant 21-8 21-8 win over Denmark's Line Christophersen in a completely lop-sided second-round match.

Earlier, the 19-year-old Lakshya from Almora, who had claimed five titles in 2019, saw off France's Thomas Rouxel 21-18 21-16 to make it to his maiden quarterfinals. However, it was curtains for HS Prannoy and B Sai Praneeth after the duo went down in the men's singles second round on Thursday. Lakshya, who had claimed the Asian Junior Championships title, the World Junior championships bronze and Youth Olympics Games silver in 2018, will next face Netherland's world no 36 Mark Caljouw.

Sindhu will take on Japan's third seed Akane Yamaguchi. In the men's singles,

Prannoy, a former top 10 player couldn't find his way across world number 1 Kento Momota, the Japanese playing his first event since a horrific accident that saw him undergo an eye surgery last year.

The Indian lost 15-21 14-21 in a 48-minute match to bow out of the competition. (PTI)