Nakka Avulaiah appointed as national Kho Kho team coach

Ongole (Prakasam district): The Kho Kho Federation of India announced that it is appointing Nakka Avulaiah, coach of Andhra Pradesh Kho Kho team, as the coach for the Indian national team that is playing in the International Junior Kho Kho Tournament at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia from October 12 to 16, informed Andhra Kho Kho Federation secretary Mekala Seetharama Reddy, on Sunday.

Nakka Avulaiah is a native of Tallagatla village in Pullalacheruvu mandal of Prakasam district. Avulaiah graduated from National Institute of Sports, completed PhD in 2012, and joined as a coach at SRR Kho Kho Academy at Magunta Subbarami Reddy and Bachina Narayanamma College at J Panguluru. He coached sub-juniors, juniors, seniors and national teams at the national level tournaments as well as federation cups.

Based on his performance and efforts in winning gold medals by the teams, Avulaiah is appointed as a coach for the Andhra Kho Kho Federation. He is now working at Dr YSR Horticulture University in Chinna Latarapi.

Avulaiah thanked the secretary of AP Kho Kho Academy, Mekala Seetharama Reddy for his appreciation and regular encouragement as the coach at his SRR Kho Kho Academy, and at the Andhra Kho Kho Federation.

Meanwhile, Rejeti Surinayudu, who is a senior intermediate student at Magunta Subbarami Reddy and Bachina Narayanamma College and SRR Kho Kho Academy at J Panguluru, confirmed his berth in the national team for the International Junior Kho Kho Tournament scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur.

MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Bachina Chenchu Garataiah, Andhra Kho Kho Federation president TSRK Prasad, secretary Mekala Seetharama Reddy, Prakasam Federation president K Bhaskara Rao, secretary B Kasi Viswanatha Reddy and others appreciated Nakka Avulaiah and Rejeti Surinayudu and wished them for best performance.