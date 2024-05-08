Neeraj Chopra to compete in Federation Cup 2024 in Odisha

India’s top athlete and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will be in action in India after a gap of three years. Neeraj will compete in the 27th Federation Cup National Championship, scheduled to be held from May 12 in at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

The last time Neeraj competed in a tournament in India was in 2021, when he took part in the Federation Cup.

The Federation Cup 2024 will be Neeraj’s second tournament of the ongoing season. The Olympic champion will open the Olympic season with the Doha Diamond League. He will also compete in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland and will be looking to defend his gold medal when he takes part in the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Inspire Institute of Sport, a part of the JSW group which manages Neeraj, took to social media to announce the news. “Neeraj Chopra adds the 27th Federation Cup, in Odisha, to his 2024 competition calendar. India, your Golden boy’s coming home,” the official handle of the Inspire Institute of Sport tweeted.

Meanwhile, Neeraj and Asian Games silver medalist Kishore Jena are the only two Indians who will be in action at the Doha Diamond League on May 10. Neeraj won the Doha Diamond League last year and it will be the first tournament for the Indian champion, after his gold medal winning feat at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year.

The versatile javelin thrower will be looking to breach the most-spoken about 90m mark and would like to get to the Paris Olympics in great shape.