Paris Olympics: Mary Kom appointed India’s Chef de Mission, Sharath Kamal named flag bearer

New Delhi: Olympic bronze medallist and multiple-time World Champion boxer, MC Mary Kom has been appointed as India’s Chef de Mission for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics. Table tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal has been named as flag-bearer for the mega sporting spectacle.

Meanwhile, Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan has been appointed as the Deputy Chef de Mission, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said on Thursday.

“The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is proud to announce the appointment of key officials for India's contingent at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. These appointments represent a blend of experience, expertise and leadership that will contribute significantly to the success of our athletes on the global stage,” the IOA said in a statement.

“Leading the delegation as the Chef de Mission will be none other than the iconic boxer Mary Kom. Her unparalleled dedication to sports and inspiring journey make her a natural choice to guide and mentor our athletes at the Olympics.

“Assisting Mary Kom in this crucial role will be Shiva Keshavan, appointed as the Deputy Chef de Mission. Keshavan, former Olympian in luge, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to support the team's management and coordination efforts.”

In charge of overseeing the shooting village operations will be Gagan Narang, a renowned shooting champion and a respected figure in the Indian Sports community. “His meticulous approach and understanding of athlete needs will ensure a conducive environment for our shooters,” the IOA said about the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist in men's 10m air rifle in London.

“Lastly carrying the Indian flag with pride and honour as the Flag Bearer will be Achanta Sharath Kamal, symbolising the unity and spirit of our contingent as they compete on the Olympic stage,” the statement further added. Sharath Kamal will be participating in his fifth Olympic Games and is a multiple-time medalist at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Commenting on these appointments, IOA President PT Usha stated, "We are delighted to have such a distinguished and capable team of officials leading our contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Their expertise, dedication and passion for sports will undoubtedly inspire our athletes to achieve their best and make the nation proud.”

“The entire IOA family extends its best wishes to the appointed officials and the entire Indian continent as they embark on this journey to represent the nation with excellence and sportsmanship at the Paris 2024 Olympics Games.”

India are hoping to overhaul their record tally of seven medals which they achieved at the deferred Tokyo Olympics last time around.