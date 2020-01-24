PBL: Pune start campaign with match against Mumbai

Pune : Pune 7Aces start their campaign in the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League on Friday against Mumbai Rockets at the Babu Banarasi Das U.P. Badminton Academy in Lucknow.

The franchise is led by Chris Adcock and consists of players like Indian men's doubles star Chirag Shetty who has been at the centre of discussion for his amazing form in pairing with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy for India.

Currently ranked 10th in the world, Shetty won the Thailand Open (BWF World Tour- Super 500) and was the runner-up at the French Open (BWF World Tour - Super 750).

His pairing with Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia - Beijing Olympic Gold medal winner and ranked 2nd in the world - will be one of interest for badminton fans across India.

The men's singles department for the team will be led by young sensation from Singapore - Loh Kean Yew.

The 22-year-old who is currently ranked 36th in the world rose to fame when he won the Thailand Masters in 2019 defeating two-time Olympic Champion Lin Dan in the final.

He will be accompanied by the 29-year-old Kazumasa Sakai of Japan in the same category who was a silver medallist with the Japan team at the 2018 Thomas and Uber Cup.

The mixed doubles category will see the experienced and famous Adcock pairing taking centre stage. The English pairing of Chris Adcock and Gabrielle are two time Commonwealth Games gold medallist and are currently ranked 12th in the world.

Keeping in line with the value of Pune 7Aces, to give a chance to youngsters, the women's singles category will feature two Indian budding shuttlers in Mugdha Agrey and Rituparna Das.

It will be a chance for both not only to learn but also to show the world what they can do when given a chance.

In addition, the men's singles and mixed doubles categories will also feature Indian youngsters like the 21-year-old Mithun Manjunath and 22-year-old M.R. Arjun respectively.