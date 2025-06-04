RCB Wins Maiden IPL Title: Thrilling Victory Over Punjab Kings in 2025 Final

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. They defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in the 2025 final. Punjab, chasing 190 runs, were restricted to 184/7 in their 20 overs despite a determined effort.

RCB's bowlers kept Punjab under control to ensure the victory. Krunal Pandyaw played a crucial role for RCB as he took two key wickets.

Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer chose to bowl after winning the toss. RCB, with Virat Kohli’s solid knock of 44 from 35 balls, posted a competitive total of 190/6 in their 20 overs. While the total initially seemed modest, the RCB bowlers made sure it was more than enough to seal the win.

This marked the second time that Punjab Kings had reached the final, with their only other appearance in 2014 ending in a loss to Kolkata Knight Riders. In the past, RCB had reached the finals on four occasions, but it failed to clinch the trophy, with its last defeat in 2016 coming at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The victory ended RCB's 18-year wait for an IPL trophy

After the final ball was bowled, an emotional Virat Kohli was surrounded by his teammates as they celebrated the historic win.

Anushka Sharma cheered for her husband and RCB from the stands. Following the match, Kohli embraced Anushka. Following this, Kohli planted a kiss on Anushka’s forehead.

RCB’s 2025 IPL victory marks a significant chapter in the franchise's history, one that fans will cherish as the culmination of years of hard work and dedication.