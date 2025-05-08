Rohit Sharma Retires from Test Cricket: Ajinkya Rahane Shares His Reaction

Rohit Sharma has surprised many by announcing his retirement from Test cricket.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane responded to the news after a match against Chennai Super Kings.

Rahane said he had just found out and was shocked. He explained that he was playing in the match at the time, so he wasn’t aware of Rohit’s announcement.

Still, Rahane wished Rohit all the best. He said he has played with Rohit for many years. Rohit used to bat in the middle order, but later became an opener.

Rahane praised Rohit’s ability to adapt to different situations and said he bats with great freedom.

He also said Rohit encourages other players to play the same way.

In domestic cricket, Rahane has captained the Mumbai team, and Rohit played under his leadership in the last Ranji Trophy.