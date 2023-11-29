Live
- MLA promises to complete overhead tank works
- Telangana Teachers’ Sangam files writ in HC seeking direction to EC to issue postal ballots
- Give a chance to Cong to see real development: Yashaswini
- KCR will certainly score a hat-trick win: KTR
- Arrangements at place for Assembly polling
- Charlie Munger, closest aide of Warren Buffet, dies at 99
- Jagan brought equality with Jagananna colonies: Rajini
- Five Indian States On High Alert As China's Respiratory Illness Surge Sparks Preparedness Review
- Vijayawada: Call to protect panchayat raj system
- Vice President Of Karnataka State Contractors' Association Passes Away Amidst Allegations Of Political Vendetta And Financial Scandal
Sheetal Devi becomes world No 1 para archer
New Delhi: Fresh from winning two gold medals at the Para Asian Games, Sheetal Devi jumped two places to become world No 1 in the women's compound open section of the para world archery rankings.
Rakesh Kumar, who won three gold medals at recently-concluded Para Asian Championship, also moved up two places to become world No 3, behind Nathan Macqueen of Great Britain and Matteo Bonacina of Italy. Indian para archer Sarita, who returned with a bronze medal at the Bangkok Asian Championships was the highest gainer, moving up seven places to become world No 6 in Tuesday's update.
