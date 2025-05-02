Sreesanth Banned for 3 Years by Kerala Cricket Association

The Kerala Cricket Association has barred former India fast bowler S Sreesanth from all state cricket activities for three years, following remarks he made about wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson’s exclusion from the Champions Trophy squad and an unsatisfactory response to a KCA notice.

At a general body meeting on April 30, the KCA decided to suspend Sreesanth after finding his comments on a local television debate and his written reply “derogatory and inappropriate,” according to KCA official Vinod Kumar.

The KCA also issued notices to Samson’s father, Samson Viswanath, over inaccurate statements but has yet to announce any disciplinary action against him. “His response was not as defiant,” Vinod said.

Sreesanth, 42, who played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India and was cleared by the Supreme Court in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing case, is co-owner of the Kollam Aeries franchise in the Kerala Cricket League. The ban does not affect his franchise membership but bars him from coaching, selection committees and other KCA-led programs.

The suspension follows claims by Sreesanth that the KCA was responsible for Samson’s non-selection. The KCA also rejected allegations linking it to Karun Nair’s playing history, clarifying that Nair never represented Kerala at any level.

Sreesanth’s wife, Bhuvneshwari Kumari, said they learned of the ban from media reports and have not received formal notice. “We don’t know the grounds for this action. Once we see the official notice, we will decide on our next steps,” she said.

Sanju Samson, 27, last played for India in an ODI series in December 2024. The wicketkeeper-batsman has been in and out of national selection, most recently overlooked for the Champions Trophy in June 2024.