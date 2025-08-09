St. Jude Championship: Akshay Bhatia shoots career-best 62 to lead on Day 1

Memphis (USA): Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia stole the show in the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind here, carding a career-best 8-under 62 to take outright lead after day one. It was a day of birdie streaks and ensured great early drama in the first of the three FedExCup play-offs on the PGA Tour.

The 23-year-old Bhatia, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, was brilliant in his final few holes. After a fine front nine of four-under, Bhatia birdied 11th but gave back a shot on the 12th. Then he was on fire on the final stretch. He eagled the par-5 16th and that was followed by consecutive birdies on 17 and 18.

He said, “I just felt really in rhythm. The course sets up well for my game, and once I made that eagle, everything clicked. I wasn’t trying to chase anything — I just stuck to my process and got into a great zone.”

Bhatia had seven birdies, one eagle, and one bogey and it was a personal best on the PGA Tour. It sets him up with a great chance to not only win his first playoff event, but also move into contention for the FedEx Cup.

Indo-British Aaron Rai shot an even par 70 with two birdies and two bogeys. He was tied 39th. He is currently 55th and needs to be inside Top-50 to play the next event.

Meanwhile, one shot behind Bhatia was Tommy Fleetwood, who shot a 7-under 63 that included a four-birdie run to close his round. The Englishman has been in great form this season, but he’s still seeking his first PGA Tour win.