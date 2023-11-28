Tamil Thalaivas announce Sagar Rathee as captain for the 10th season of PKL

Chennai : Tamil Thalaivas on Tuesday announced Sagar Rathee as the captain for the upcoming 10th Season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Alongside him, the team also announced Ajinkya Pawar and Sahil Gulia as vice-captains, forming a powerful leadership trio for this highly anticipated season.



Sagar Rathee, known for his exceptional skills, strategic acumen, and sportsmanship, brings a wealth of experience to lead the Tamil Thalaivas. Ajinkya Pawar and Sahil Gulia, appointed as vice-captains, stand as pillars of strength, offering invaluable support to the team.



Their proficiency and commitment to the game make them ideal choices to complement captain Sagar Rathee's leadership. The anticipation and excitement among fans and supporters are palpable as the team gears up for an exhilarating journey under the guidance of skipper Sagar Rathee.

The 9th edition of the vivo Pro Kabaddi was well and truly the best season for Tamil Thalaivas. They recovered well after a few early blows and came up with a significant performance against all odds to make it a remarkable season.

They were among the slow starters in the 2023 edition of vivo Pro Kabaddi and one of the reasons for the same was the injury blow to their star raider Pawan Sehrawat in the first match of the season.

The Thalaivas were fantastic on the mat and finished the season as the semifinalists. Their youngsters lived up to the expectations of the team management and got the job done for their side. Sagar and Ajinkya Pawar did a splendid job in the leadership role while Ashan Kumar as a coach managed to revive the team after the early collapse and got the best out of the players.