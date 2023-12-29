Tennis: Djokovic arrives in Perth ahead of United Cup debut

Live
The 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic has arrived in Perth ahead of the United Cup, where he will lead Serbia at the mixed-teams event.
New Delhi: The 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic has arrived in Perth ahead of the United Cup, where he will lead Serbia at the mixed-teams event.
The World No. 1 landed in Western Australia on Thursday afternoon and wasted little time in finding his range, hitting inside the RAC Arena alongside coach Goran Ivanisevic and his Serbian teammates, the tournament shared on its website.
Djokovic is making his debut at the United Cup and will spearhead Serbia against China and Czech Republic in Group E.
The 36-year-old Serb has a standout record in Australia, having won the Australian Open a record 10 times. He has also triumphed in Adelaide twice (2007, 2023) and arrives in Australia off the back of a standout 2023 season when he lifted seven titles, including three majors and a record seventh ATP Finals crown.
The 2023 Next Gen ATP Finals champion Hamad Medjedovic will also represent Serbia at the 18-country tournament.
Djokovic is set to face China's Zhang Zhizhen in his opening match on Sunday evening in Perth.