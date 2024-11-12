Jannik Sinner awarded year-end World No. 1 trophy

Hyderabad: Italy’s Jannik Sinner was awarded the year-end World No. 1 trophy during the ongoing ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. Sinner is now the 19th player to win the year-end World No. 1 honour and the 29th overall to be World No. 1 in his career.

Sinner started the year with a bang by winning the Australian Open and post the French Open, on June 10 this year, he became the World N0. 1 for the first time.

He has since held on to the World No. 1 position and further consolidated it by winning the US Open – his second Grand Slam title.

He accumulated enough points and mathematically secured the trophy last month.

The 23-year-old is now the fourth active player to win the year-end award after Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner was elated to receive the trophy in front of his home fans. “There’s no place better to celebrate this trophy. Thanks for all of your support. It’s a nice feeling, it is special sharing these kinds of moments here in Italy with the crowd,” an emotional Sinner said after accepting the trophy from ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi, former World No. 1 Boris Becker and Head of Corporate Brand and Strategic Advisory at PIF Mohamed Alsayyad.

Sinner’s tennis team along with his family – including his parents – applauded as he received the honour. Tennis fans in Turin were ecstatic as the home favourite displayed the trophy.

Sinner beat Alex de Minaur in his first match in the ATP Finals and will meet Taylor Fritz on Tuesday. The match between Sinner and Fritz is a rematch of the US Open final.

Sinner is playing in Italy for the first time after the announcement of him testing positive for banned substances in two drug tests in the year. The decision to clear Sinner of any wrongdoing is now in the courts after the World Anti-Doping Agency filed an appeal. A verdict is expected in early 2025.