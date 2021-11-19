Muguruza wins WTA Finals title

Guadalajara: Garbiñe Muguruza´s trip to Mexico started last week drinking tequila. After winning the WTA Finals, it will end in the same way.

The 28-year-old Spaniard beat Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-5 to win WTA Finals title for the first time in her career and improve her record playing in Mexico to 14 wins and two losses. Before the tournament started, Muguruza took a 37-mile (60 kilometer) ride to Tequila, a small town outside of Guadalajara where the popular spirit is produced. "I went to the town, did a tasting. I knew, I knew. I need to do this before because when I win..." said Muguruza.

"We're (now) going to have some tequila, have fun, lose all the tension we've been having and holding. I think the whole team deserves it." Muguruza, who won back-to-back titles in Monterrey in northern Mexico in 2018 and 2019, became the first Spaniard to win the women´s season-ending tournament. Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario was a runner-up two times, the last time in 1993.

Her past successes in Mexico motivated Muguruza to play in the finals. In the ceremony after winning the title she recalled telling WTA´s CEO Steve Simon at the U.S. Open that she wanted to play again south of the Rio Grande. "To qualify, the whole year with my team I was saying to them, ´it's in Mexico, we have to make it, c'mon´. It was my biggest motivation," Muguruza said.