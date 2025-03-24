The arrangements at KIPG are of international standards, say participants

The Khelo India Para Games 2025 has become a major platform for para athletes to make their mark on the national stage, the participants in the tournament said. Over 1300 para athletes across six disciplines registered their names for the second edition of the tournament this year.

By the end of day 4, 132 medals were decided across five sports, and the tournament also saw major upsets, thrilling finishes, and several new emerging stars.

Svayam, the accessibility partners of KIPG 2025, conducted in-depth accessibility audits of the venues, including stadiums, hotels, hostels, and parking facilities, to ensure that they met the highest standards for barrier-free access.

One of such rising names, Tamil Nadu’s Ramesh Shanmugam, who has won three medals in track and field in KIPG 2025, praised the government for organising the tournament. "It's a good place for training and competition purposes. The arrangements are of international standards here. The government has provided us with proper travel and accommodation.

“The facilities here are fantastic. It's a great platform for wheelchair results. The tournament also gets a broadcast and live streaming which helps us gain recognition. Media people come up to us and interview us, which further motivates us.”

Para badminton gold-medal winning athlete Sanjeev Kumar also praised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Authority of India for building around an atmosphere for para games to grow, with the inception of the Khelo India Para Games.

"It is a matter of great pride to play at Khelo India Para Games. Firstly, we want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi who have created an atmosphere for para sports across India that our athletes are now competing on the biggest stage and getting medals. I also want to thank Sports Authority of India for creating opportunities for the para athletes to grow," Sanjeev Kumar, para badminton player said.

The team officials also praised the facilities and explained how they have been designed to make arrangements easy for the athletes.

Pawan, who is here as Delhi para powerlifting coach during KIPG 2025, said, "The facilities have been provided as per exact rules of para sports. They have been provided with kits and escorts to guide them. Not only are the athletes being provided with food, but also the escorts. The buses also have ramps, ACs and low floors.

“The tour manager is co-operating with them and providing them with transport as per their requirements. We have been allocated stay in nice hotels as well, where we have been provided with special ramps as well. The washrooms for para athletes have also been designed with a temporary set-up as per the height requirements.”

Dr Muskan, physio for Rajasthan para shooting further added, "Everything is really well. The accommodations have excellent room service. No one can find any faults in food and all athletes are really happy. All the facilities are accessibility friendly. The athletes are comfortable. They are able to move easily.”

The members of Paralympics Committee of India (PCI) also praised the government for successfully undertaking a huge task of managing three venues to host a tournament of such scale.

"Khelo India Para Games has come as a major platform for para athletes in our country. In terms of arrangements, it is one of the best managed events for para athletes and can match global standards, if not better,” said senior journalist Mahavir Rawat, who is also associated with the Paralympics Committee of India.