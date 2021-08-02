Tokyo Olympics: Shah Rukh Khan Aka Ex-Coach Kabir Khan Wants Women's Hockey Team To Come Back With A Gold

Both the Indian men's and women's hockey teams have reached the semifinals at the prestigious Tokyo Olympics 2020. This is a great moment for the whole country! The women's team defeated the strong team Australia by not giving them a single goal. Aussies were the favourites of the tournament but our girls restricted them and reached Semi-finals with a complete team effort.



Celebrating this special moment, Indian Women's Hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne took to his Twitter page and shared a beautiful pic of all his team and stated that they will be reaching late!

Sorry family , I coming again later 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/h4uUTqx11F — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 2, 2021

All the girls and the chief coach are all in smiles and posed to a selfie happily in their bus!

Sjoerd also stated that he is all proud of this win!

I hope this joy will help the Indian people in these difficult times. The hart of the team is with them and we will keep fighting as this moment is also yours🙏🏻 #proud — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 2, 2021

Well, it is all known that Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De India movie was also based on the Indian Women's Hockey team plot. He essayed the role of coach Kabir Khan and makes his team win the prestigious tournament in this movie with all his motivation.

Shah Rukh replied to Sjoerd Marijne tweet and asked the team to come back with some gold!

Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan. https://t.co/QcnqbtLVGX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2021

Sjoerd also thanked Shah Rukh for his support and love…

Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach. 😉 https://t.co/TpKTMuFLxt — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 2, 2021

On the other hand, even Sagarika Ghatge who essayed the key player role in the Chak De India movie also shared the pic of the Indian Women's Hockey team and congratulated them for creating history!

She shared a couple of pics of the Indian Women's Hockey team and congratulated them!

Congratulations Indian Women's Hockey team… You created history and we all hope you come back home with the medal!!!