Valley Warriors shine in round 2 of SU TPGL

Hyderabad: Valley Warriors emerged as the top-scoring team of the day with an impressive 165 points, the highest among all teams in Round 2 of the Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League here on Wednesday. However, Atum Chargers share the top of the leaderboard with Golden Eagles after the second round.

Standout players Aravind Mahalingam and Karanbir Singh Pandher led the way with an exceptional 47 points, marking a highlight of the day, followed by Alla Dinesh and Eshaan Eti of Reitz Masters who scored 44 points .

Atum Chargers demonstrated consistent skill and determination, maintaining their momentum from Round 1 and climbed from third place to share the top spot with Golden Eagles.

With 248 points in Round 1 and an additional 160 points in Round 2, Atum Chargers now have a total of 408 points.

All the 16 teams participated, with 8 teams competing in the morning session and 8 in the afternoon based on Stableford-Doubles BetterBall format, providing a full day of intense golf at the Hyderabad Golf Association. Round 3 of the league is scheduled for November 9th.

Spot Prize Winners - Round-2

iLongest Drive (Hole 17): Mr. Tarun Varma – 290 yards

iStraight Drive (Hole 13): Mr. Satish Cheeti – 5 inches

iClosest to Pin (Hole 4): Mr. Rajesh Kottapalli – 11 feet 6 inches

Overall Leaderboard after 2 rounds

Team Name Points

Atum Chargers 408

Golden Eagles 408

Dasos 402

Team MYSA 401

Reitz Masters 397

Valley Warriors 392

Team Teeoff 390

Sreenidhian Thunderbolts 387

Meenakshi Mavericks 384

MYK Strikers 383

Deccan Nawabs 377

Telangana Monarchs 377

Oorjita Eagles 374

Apollo Cancer Crusaders 368

Starz Team 365

KLR Kings 360