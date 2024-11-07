Live
Valley Warriors shine in round 2 of SU TPGL
Atum Chargers, Golden Eagles top leaderboard
Hyderabad: Valley Warriors emerged as the top-scoring team of the day with an impressive 165 points, the highest among all teams in Round 2 of the Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League here on Wednesday. However, Atum Chargers share the top of the leaderboard with Golden Eagles after the second round.
Standout players Aravind Mahalingam and Karanbir Singh Pandher led the way with an exceptional 47 points, marking a highlight of the day, followed by Alla Dinesh and Eshaan Eti of Reitz Masters who scored 44 points .
Atum Chargers demonstrated consistent skill and determination, maintaining their momentum from Round 1 and climbed from third place to share the top spot with Golden Eagles.
With 248 points in Round 1 and an additional 160 points in Round 2, Atum Chargers now have a total of 408 points.
All the 16 teams participated, with 8 teams competing in the morning session and 8 in the afternoon based on Stableford-Doubles BetterBall format, providing a full day of intense golf at the Hyderabad Golf Association. Round 3 of the league is scheduled for November 9th.
Spot Prize Winners - Round-2
iLongest Drive (Hole 17): Mr. Tarun Varma – 290 yards
iStraight Drive (Hole 13): Mr. Satish Cheeti – 5 inches
iClosest to Pin (Hole 4): Mr. Rajesh Kottapalli – 11 feet 6 inches
Overall Leaderboard after 2 rounds
Team Name Points
Atum Chargers 408
Golden Eagles 408
Dasos 402
Team MYSA 401
Reitz Masters 397
Valley Warriors 392
Team Teeoff 390
Sreenidhian Thunderbolts 387
Meenakshi Mavericks 384
MYK Strikers 383
Deccan Nawabs 377
Telangana Monarchs 377
Oorjita Eagles 374
Apollo Cancer Crusaders 368
Starz Team 365
KLR Kings 360