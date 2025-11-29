Young athletes gear up for grand finale on Dec19

Hyderabad came alive with youthful energy on November 28 as the **UBS Athletics Kids Cupbrought together hundreds of budding athletes for an action-packed day of competition. Organized by Kindersports and DS Powerparts, the event saw participation from nearly 500 shortlisted students aged 6 to 15, selected from 500 schools that took part in the preliminary rounds. With its inspiring tagline, “We Move the Kids,” the initiative aims to identify and nurture athletic talent at the grassroots level.

The event was honoured by the presence of distinguished athletes J J Shobha, Arjuna Awardee and versatile track and field star, and MrudulaKorada, renowned 400m quarter-miler and Asian Indoor Athletics Championship bronze medalist. Their presence added motivation and pride to the occasion.

The young participants competed in 60m sprint, long jumpand ball throw, showcasing remarkable enthusiasm and competitive spirit. Winners in the girls’ category included Avina(Under 7), Thaswika(Under 8), and Lasya Sri (Under 9).

“We are thrilled to see such passion among children,” said Sai Addepalli, event spokesperson, emphasising the role of such platforms in building confidence and promoting fitness.

Top performers now advance to the Grand Finale on December 19 at Gachibowli Stadium, promising an exciting display of emerging athletic talent. The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony celebrating every participant’s effort and sportsmanship.