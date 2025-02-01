Yuvraj, Duminy, Tharanga to represent respective nations at inaugural International Masters League

Mumbai: Yuvraj Singh, one of cricket’s greatest southpaws, will represent India Masters in season one of the International Masters League (IML), which will be played from February 22 to March 16.

A name synonymous with glory and game-changing moments, Yuvraj was one of the chief architects of India’s victory in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, during which he famously smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over. He also played a pivotal role in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011, where he was crowned Player of the Tournament for his outstanding all-round performance.

Speaking on his return to cricket as part of the India Masters team, Yuvraj Singh said, "Taking the field with Sachin and my other teammates feels like reliving the glory days. Playing alongside all of them brings back so many memories. For me, the IML is a tribute to the era that defined Indian cricket, and I can’t wait to create some more unforgettable memories for all the fans who have supported us over the years."

Joining him in the IML’s family of cricketing masters are South Africa’s JP Duminy and Sri Lanka’s Upul Tharanga, who will represent their respective nations.

JP Duminy was known for his classy stroke-play, composure under pressure, and handy off-spin bowling. With over 9,000 international runs and leadership experience as South Africa’s T20 captain, Duminy was often the stabilizing force in crucial moments.

“Representing South Africa Masters in season one of the International Masters League is a huge honour. I am looking forward to playing in a tournament that will feature the greats of the game. Cricket fans can rest assured that the cricket they will witness, will be riveting and exhilarating,” said JP Duminy.

A stylish and consistent opening batter, Upul Tharanga scored over 9,000 international runs for Sri Lanka. He took on the new ball with panache to lay solid foundations for his team, often playing the anchor role and accelerating when required.

Speaking on his inclusion in the Sri Lanka Masters squad, Tharanga stated, “I look forward to representing Sri Lanka Masters in the inaugural season of the International Masters League. The IML will be a great tournament, in which old friends and rivals will take the field and produce memorable cricket.”

With the IML slated to begin on February 22, 2025, across Navi Mumbai, Rajkot and Raipur, fans can expect high-octane action, unforgettable performances and a celebration of cricket’s golden era.