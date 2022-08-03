24-Year-Old Patient In Tamil Nadu Gets Hands From Brain-Dead Donor

A 24-year-old man from Tamil Nadu underwent a marathon procedure for a bilateral hand transplant. The transplantation took place after a female donor from Gujarat was found and the procedure was successful.

According to sources, the patient, who underwent the procedure was being cared by his mother. The patient came from the neighbouring Kancheepuram district and had lost both of his hands due to burns from electrocution in 2018.

The doctors received information about a potential hand donor from Ahmedabad on May 28 after registering for a hand transplant at the state government-backed Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu. The hands were transferred from Ahmedabad to Chennai after receiving the required approval from the relevant agencies.

The patient was taken in for the 14-hour procedure, and skilled specialists completed the transplant successfully.

The treatment was carried out by a medical team that included 30 paramedical workers, eight plastic surgeons, four orthopaedic surgeons, four anaesthetists, a vascular surgeon, and senior consultant and director of the Institute of Plastic Surgery, S Selva SeethaRaman, reported The Logical Indian

The surgeons received pleasantries from Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is visiting Chennai for a short time. He added that he felt proud that India is endowed with such outstanding and devoted medical professionals in all of its states. The team effort has been difficult, and the doctors have been thorough in their approach.