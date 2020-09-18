3,501 mobile ration shops to dispense essentials in Tamil Nadu

Come Monday, September 21, Tamil Nadu State will see 3,501 mobile ration shops at convenient spots near the homes of people, dispensing essential goods. The scheme, which was being run on a pilot basis through 43 mobile ration shops in Tiruchi and Tiruppur districts is being spread all across the State.

Once implemented, this scheme will benefit over five lakh ration card holders in Tamil Nadu.

As per a report in Dinamalar, 33,000 ration shops are currently functioning in TN where people, based on their area of domicile pick up the essential goods distributed under the public distribution scheme. This has not been universally convenient as those people staying in remote, inaccessible locations and near mountainous terrains have found it difficult to visit the shops usually situated in town centres and villages.

In March last, the Chief Minister E K Palaniswamy made an announcement on the launching of this scheme in the Assembly and in August, Rs 9.66 crore was allocated for it.