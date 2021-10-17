Job Posting For 'Only Hindu' College Personnel Has Sparked Outrage In Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department's advertisement for teaching and non-teaching personnel at Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College in Kolathur has sparked outrage because it states that 'only Hindus can apply.' Denying chances on the pretext of religion, according to teacher associations, is a violation of the Constitution. From 2021 to 2022, the HR&CE department would open four new colleges, comprising Kapaleeswarar college in Kolathur.



On October 18 at 10 a.m., the department announced on October 13 that a walk-in interview for assistant professors to teach BCom, BBA, BSc Computer Science, BCA, Tamil, English, mathematics courses, as well as physical director and librarian positions, will be held at the college campus in Kolathur. In the afternoon, it will hold walk-in interviews for 11 non-teaching positions, comprising office assistant, junior assistant, watchman, and sweeper. Just Hindus are eligible to compete for both teaching and non-teaching positions, according to the advertisement.

M Maharaja, a former special government pleader for HR&CE, stated the advertisement was incorrect since section 10 of the HR&CE Act, which states that all employees must be devout Hindus who can only relates to temple employees. Though the HR&CE department oversees 36 schools, five arts and science colleges, and a polytechnic college, according to K Pandiyan, former president of the Association of University Teachers, this is the only time nominations have been solicited solely from Hindus.

The requirement that solely Hindus apply is unacceptable, according to T Veeramani, head of the Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers Association. HR&CE minister P K Sekar Babu and commissioner J Kumaragurubaran were unavailable for remark for the following repeated efforts.